Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Taylor

Notice Condolences

Francis Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Peacefully on 18th April 2020

FRANCIS (FRANK)
Aged 92 Years

Loving husband of the late Sylvia, much loved dad of Andrew and father in-law of Edith.
A treasured Grandad of
Michelle and Sarah and also a
great-grandad of Alfie and Sienna.

Always in our hearts

A private service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 1st May at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
may go to 'St. Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the funeral director

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -