|
|
|
THOMPSON On 9th August 2020
Peacefully in hospital
FRANCIS
'FRANK'
Aged 85 Years
The beloved husband of Pauline,
dearly loved dad of
Sue, Katherine and Phil,
father in law of
Craig, Stuart and Jayne,
dearest grandad of Hannah, Joe,
Amy, Caitlin, Edward, Will and Beth
and great grandad to Maddie, Isla,
Seren, Emme, Caitlin and Elijah.
'Rest in Peace'
Private Requiem Mass at
Brindle St Josephs R.C. Church
on Tuesday 18th August 2020
followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020