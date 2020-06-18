|
|
|
ARKWRIGHT FRANK Peacefully on 13th June 2020,
Aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
much loved dad to Jill and
father-in-law to Aidan and also a treasured grandad to
Matthew and Jane.
Deep in our hearts
You will always stay
Loved and remembered every day
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 25th June 2020
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired,
may go to Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2020