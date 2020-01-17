|
|
|
BURSCOUGH Frank Died peacefully on 12th January, 2020, aged 87 years, fortified by the rites of the Holy Church.
Loving and beloved husband of the late Margaret, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
'Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world, grant them rest'
Requiem Mass will be offered at
St Anthony's R.C. Church, Cadley Causeway on Monday 27th January at 10.30am, followed by interment at Our Lady and
St Michael's R.C Church,
Alston Lane.
No flowers by request please, donations in Frank's memory can be made to 'CAFOD' via the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9XL
Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020