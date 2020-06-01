|
|
|
COOPER Frank Peacefully on 24th May at
Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 76 years.
Frank, the dearly loved husband of Eileen, much loved Dad of Christine and Philip, father-in-law to Jay and Barbara and Grandad to Abigail and Morgan.
A private funeral service
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 5th June at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations will be gratefully received on behalf of R.N.L.I
or Age UK.
We have established a
tribute page at https://frankcooper.muchloved.
com/
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 1, 2020