Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Frank McGahey

Frank McGahey Notice
McGAHEY On 2nd April 2020
Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
Frank
Aged 90 years
Much loved husband to
Florrie (deceased),
devoted dad to
Geoffrey (deceased)
and a loving uncle and great uncle.
Private Funeral Service
and Committal to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK' c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors, 211 Station
Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 7, 2020
