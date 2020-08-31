Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Frank McLaughlin

Notice Condolences

Frank McLaughlin Notice
McLAUGHLIN On 22nd August 2020 in
St Catherine's Hospice,

Frank
aged 91.
A much loved husband of
Betty (deceased), brother, father, granddad, and great granddad.
Rest in peace Pops.
Funeral to be held at St John the Baptist's Church, Broughton on Friday September 4th at 11.15.
Followed by private committal at Preston Crematorium.
All are welcome to pay their respects although limited numbers will be allowed in Church and do please adhere to current social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Catherine's c/o funeral directors.

All enquires Clifford Ward Mount Pleasant, Corporation St.
Preston Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 31, 2020
