W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00
Our Lady and St. Michael's RC Church,
Alston Lane
View Map
Notice

Frank Priest Notice
PRIEST FRANK Died peacefully in Longridge Hall care home on Friday 10th January, aged 87 years.
Loving husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of
Julie, Caroline and Greg and a much loved father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
The Requiem Mass and interment will take place at Our Lady and
St. Michael's RC Church, Alston Lane on Monday 20th January
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
to Local charities.
All enquiries and donations to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020
