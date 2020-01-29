|
PRIEST Frank Margaret and family wish
to thank all relatives, friends
and neighbours for all their
words of comfort, messages of sympathy and kind donations received in his memory.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of
Longridge Hall and Lodge
for the care given to Frank.
Special thanks to Fr. Doyle for
his touching ministrations and
to all who attended the funeral.
Finally, to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their
help and guidance.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 29, 2020