Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Frank Shuttleworth

Frank Shuttleworth Notice
SHUTTLEWORTH FRANK Passed away peacefully at home on 1st October 2020
aged 96 years.
Loving husband of the late Enid. Loving father of Janet (dec),
Peter and Carolyn.
Much loved Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Funeral Service to be held at Brindle St. James Church on Monday the 12th of October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by committal at Pleasington Crematorium.
Due to restrictions on numbers that may attend the service anyone wishing to pay their final respects are welcome to meet at his home address at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St.Catherine's Hospice.
Enq Carl & Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home Tel. 01257 234377
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2020
