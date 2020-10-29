|
|
|
SMITH Frank Of Longton.
Died peacefully on
23rd October 2020, aged 89 years.
Much loved father of Colin,
father in law to Maxine and loving grandad of Nicola and Ryan.
Now reunited with his
wife Vera and son Graeme.
Frank will be sadly missed by all who knew him and most of all his family.
RIP Frank. Xxxx
A private family funeral will be held.
Donations in memory of Frank can be made to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2020