|
|
|
Thompson Frank The family of the
late Frank Thompson
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, condolence cards, beautiful
floral tributes and donations to
the Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust.
We would like to thank the Gregson Green Team and all
who showed their support by lining up on the route to Church and those who assembled
outside the Church.
A special thank you to
Gregson Lane JFC whose
teams gathered in their colours around the Community Centre.
Thank you to Fr. Raphael
for his kind ministrations.
We thank Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their help and for dignified and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2020