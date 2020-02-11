Home

Franz Fromel

Franz Fromel Notice
Fromel Franz Aged 87 years
Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 30th January 2020 after a long
illness with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of the late
Agnes, much loved dad of Jane
and Dianne, devoted grandad to
Emma, Rebecca and Elliot,
brother of the late Lisi.
Franz's funeral service is to take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February 2020
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations are welcome and will benefit Alzheimer's Society and Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to-
Co-op Funeralcare,
45-47 Pall Mall, Chorley, PR7 3LT.
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 11, 2020
