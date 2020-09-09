Home

Fred Entwisle

Notice Condolences

Fred Entwisle Notice
Entwisle Fred Passed away peacefully on
31st August 2020 aged 89 years. The dearly loved Husband to Rita,
a much loved Dad, grandad,
great grandad and brother who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St. Thomas Church, Garstang, on Tuesday 15th September
at 1.00 pm.
Numbers will be limited due to current restrictions; please contact Moon's Funeral Service (Tel 01253 810492)
for further details.
Family flowers only please, donations to Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation c/o
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2020
