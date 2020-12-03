Home

TROLLOPE Fred Fred passed away peacefully on 30th November 2020 in hospital aged 80 years.

Beloved husband of Christine
and dear Dad to
Andrew, Christopher and Ruth.
Dear Father-in-Law and
proud Grandad.

Private funeral service to take place at St Leonards Church, Penwortham on
Monday 7th December at 11am followed by a committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations to St Leonards Church or British Stroke Association.

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2020
