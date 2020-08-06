|
|
|
HEWITT On 1st August 2020
Peacefully at Cuerden Grange
FREDA
Aged 96 Years
The beloved wife of
Tom (deceased)
dearly loved mum of
Geoff and Barbara,
mother in law of Paula and John,
dear grandma to Shelley,
Stacey and Deon,
Steven and Irina,
Martin, Eleanor
and great grandma to
Liam, Ava and Jack.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Private Funeral Service at
St Aidan's Church, Bamber Bridge
on Thursday 13th August 2020, followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Aidans PCC'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020