|
|
|
SUNTER On 11 th November 2020
Peacefully at
Meadow Bank Care Home
FREDA Aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of
Harold (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Michael,
mother in law of Debbie,
loving nanna to Amy,
Mark, Jack and Fay,
nanna Freda to Mia, Evie,
Faith, Harper and Louie.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 24th November 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020