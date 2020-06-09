Home

Frederick Spencer

Frederick Spencer Notice
SPENCER Frederick Ian
(known as Ian) Died peacefully on
Monday 1st June 2020
aged 81 years.
Beloved Husband of Wendy,
and a dearly loved Dad, Grandpa,
Father-in-Law and Friend.
Private funeral to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Donations, if so desired, to
PNE Community Education Trust
https://justgiving.com/campaign/PNECETHelpingHampers
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
96 Leyland Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 9, 2020
