Sweetman Frederick James Passed away peacefully
on the 18th January 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Connie, dearly loved dad to Anne, respected father-in-law of Mike and loving grandad to
Emma and Adam.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Tuesday the 28th January 2020 at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
National Heart & Lung
Institute Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020