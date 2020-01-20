Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chorley
45-47 Pall Mall
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3LT
01257 260075
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Gary Coulton Notice
Coulton Gary Stewart Aged 59 years.
Passed away peacefully at
home on 5th January 2020.
The beloved husband of
Maria, father of Donna, Lee
and Maddy, loving grandfather
and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Gary's funeral service will
take place at Charnock
Richard Crematorium on
28th January at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu are welcome
and will benefit the dialysis
unit at Chorley Hospital.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
45-47 Pall Mall, Chorley, PR7 3LT.
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 20, 2020
