Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Gaye Baines Notice
BAINES Gaye Louise Passed away peacefully in hospital on 11th February 2020
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond and a dear cousin.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday the
25th February 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Colours may be worn as
requested by the family.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020
