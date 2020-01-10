|
|
|
Emett Geoffrey Dearly loved and loving husband of Daphne, much loved dad and grandad. Passed away peacefully on 4th January 2020 after a long illness, bravely borne whilst in the loving care of Springhill Care Home staff at Accrington.
Service of cremation at Accrington Crematorium, Burnley Road, Accrington, BB5 6HA on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 10.20am. Family flowers only please - donations for the Springhill Care Home staff are being collected via Funeral Directors, Alderson and Horan, Rossendale Road, Burnley
Tel: 01282 427483.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020