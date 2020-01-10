|
Emett Geoffrey A dad will build the sandcastles and push you on the swing,
He'll throw you on his shoulders, keep you safe under his wing.
He'll listen to the heartbreaks
and talk away the pain,
Forever on the sidelines,
never thinking to complain.
Full of silent sacrifice and
practical advice,
Whatever is required,
you won't need to ask him twice.
When I think of all the memories and moments that we've had,
It fills me up with pride to say
you chose to be my dad.
Thank you Geoff, sleep well xxx.
Love, Emma, Michael, Ruby Rose and Marigold Elizabeth.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020