|
|
|
England Geoffrey Hudson Passed away peacefully at
Croston Park Nursing Home on
the 25th January 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband to Helen,
loving father to Sarah, Emma and Jonathan, dear brother to Alan and Dorothy and a very special grandpa to Hannah, George, Aimee, Emily, Harry and Katie.
The funeral will take place at Burscough Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 2pm and then a celebration of Geoff's life is to be held at Rufford Arms Hotel.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go
to St Catherine's Hospice in memory of Geoff c/o the family.
Inquiries to G C Whalley and Daughter, Churchside
Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel: 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020