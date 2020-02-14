|
HUBBERSTEY On 9th February 2020, suddenly but peacefully at home
Geoffrey Norman 'Geoff'
aged 74 years
Beloved husband of Sandra, dearly loved father of Sophie and Daniel, loving father-in-law of Neil and a devoted grandad of Ella, Isla,
Lucas and Seb.
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 21st February at 11:30am followed by refreshments at Leyland Golf Club.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020