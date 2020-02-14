Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Geoffrey Hubberstey

Geoffrey Hubberstey Notice
HUBBERSTEY On 9th February 2020, suddenly but peacefully at home
Geoffrey Norman 'Geoff'
aged 74 years
Beloved husband of Sandra, dearly loved father of Sophie and Daniel, loving father-in-law of Neil and a devoted grandad of Ella, Isla,
Lucas and Seb.
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 21st February at 11:30am followed by refreshments at Leyland Golf Club.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020
