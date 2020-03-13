|
|
|
LONG On 5th March 2020
Peacefully in his Sleep
Geoffrey McIver
'Geoff'
Aged 85 Years.
The beloved husband
of Irene (deceased),
dearly loved father of
Joanne, David and Sarah,
much loved grandad to
Emily, Thea, Henry and William,
sadly missed by all his
family & friends.
Funeral Service at
All Saints Church, Higher Walton on Friday 20th March 2020
at 11.00 a.m. followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020