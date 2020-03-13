Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Long

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Long Notice
LONG On 5th March 2020
Peacefully in his Sleep
Geoffrey McIver
'Geoff'
Aged 85 Years.
The beloved husband
of Irene (deceased),
dearly loved father of
Joanne, David and Sarah,
much loved grandad to
Emily, Thea, Henry and William,
sadly missed by all his
family & friends.
Funeral Service at
All Saints Church, Higher Walton on Friday 20th March 2020
at 11.00 a.m. followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -