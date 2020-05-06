Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Private
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Geoffrey Procter Notice
PROCTER On 1 May 2020
peacefully at home
Geoffrey
'Geoff'
Aged 90 years
The beloved husband
of Pat (deceased),
and a dearly loved dad,
grandad and great grandad
'Reunited'
Private Funeral service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 18 May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 6, 2020
