|
|
|
PROCTER Geoffrey
'Geoff' The family of the late Geoff wish to thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages of
condolence, cards of sympathy and generous donations
to 'St Catherine's Hospice'.
Thank you to the piper and bugler who played, and to the many people who lined the street on the
day of the service.
Also, thank you to Pat Belshaw
for the lovely service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Finally, thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Director for their professional and dignified
funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 20, 2020