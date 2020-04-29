Home

ROBBINS Geoffrey Passed away peacefully at
Hulton House Residential Home, Fulwood, on 23rd April,
aged 85 years.

The beloved husband of Heather, and much loved father to Fiona and Bronwen. Also a devoted grandpa and great grandpa.
Geoffrey will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.

"Our loss is heavens gain"

A private family service and cremation is to take place.

Simply Funerals by
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 219 Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston, PR2 3TY.
Tel: (01772) 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 29, 2020
