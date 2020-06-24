|
|
|
CHATTELL George Frederick 23.11.1933 ~ 19.6.2020
Devoted husband and
soul mate of Irene, married
for 63 wonderful years.
Cherished dad to Gillian, Heather,
Howard and Ross, reunited
with sons George and Martyn,
father in law to Gethin,
Howard, Jacqui and Claire.
Loving grandad to sixteen,
great grandad to eighteen and
great great grandad to three.
'Always in our hearts,
will be truly missed'
'Safe in the arms of Jesus'
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Tender Nursing Care'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 24, 2020