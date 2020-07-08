|
|
|
CHATTELL George Frederick The family of the late George
would like to thank all family,
friends and neighbours for their
kind words of condolence,
cards of sympathy, and
donations to Tender Nursing Care.
Thank you to Pastor David Solt for the lovely service at Wycliffe Memorial Evangelical Church.
Also thank you to
Flowers by Louise, Station Road, Bamber Bridge for the
beautiful floral tributes.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
for their professional and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 8, 2020