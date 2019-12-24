|
|
|
Cooper George Arthur Kenneth Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th December 2019
aged 94 years.
Husband of Margaret (deceased)
Dearly loved father of Karen,
Derek and David and a loving Grandfather (Granch) and
Great Grandfather.
George's Funeral Service
is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Monday
30th December 2019 at 14:30.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 24, 2019