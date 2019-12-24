Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
George Cooper

George Cooper Notice
Cooper George Arthur Kenneth Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th December 2019
aged 94 years.
Husband of Margaret (deceased)
Dearly loved father of Karen,
Derek and David and a loving Grandfather (Granch) and
Great Grandfather.
George's Funeral Service
is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Monday
30th December 2019 at 14:30.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 24, 2019
