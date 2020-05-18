|
|
|
EGAN George Passed away peacefully in
Chorley & South Ribble
District Hospital on
10th May 2020, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of
Marjorie (deceased),
dearly loved Dad of Jayne,
father-in-law of Paul and much loved Grandad of Adam and Jack.
We have so many memories,
That often make us smile,
We'll miss you as we love you,
And that is all the while.
Private service at
Preston Crematorium
on Friday 22nd May.
Donations to
NHS Charities Together via www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 18, 2020