EGAN George Jayne and Family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kind messages of sympathy, cards and donations to NHS together at this sad time. Special thanks to all the staff on Rookwood B and Brindle ward at Chorley Hospital who treated George with care, compassion and dignity. Thanks to Rev. Alistair McHaffie from St Matthews Church for his kind ministrations and all the staff at Clifford Ward for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 2, 2020