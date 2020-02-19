|
GLOVER George On 13 February 2020, aged 90.
Much loved husband of Elsie, father to Michael, father-in-law, grandpa & great grandpa.
Funeral service & burial at
St Luke's Church, Lodge Road, Orrell, Wigan, WN5 7AT on
Monday the 24th February 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by a reception at Straw Bale Café, Greenslate Community Farm, Billinge, Orrell, Wigan, WN5 7BG.
Family flowers only.
Donations welcome to either: Greenslate Community Farm or Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Home,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham PR1 0AD
Tel: 01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020