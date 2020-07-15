Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Greenhalgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Greenhalgh

Notice Condolences

George Greenhalgh Notice
Greenhalgh George Passed away on
08-07-2020 at West Cumberland Hospital, Carlisle
The Treasured husband of Pam Greenhalgh, much loved Father of James and Vicky and much loved Grandfather of William and Elizabeth and Father in law of Lisa and Phil. Much loved brother of Sylvia and uncle to Estelle and David, Christopher , Emma, Sam, Natasha, Ashleigh, Rachel, & Jessica and Brother-in-law to Edward, Susan, Gordon, Alan (deceased) Alwyn, Alison, Tracey & Kevin.
Funeral to be held at 2pm on Friday 17th July at Distington Crematorium, Cumbria.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -