Greenhalgh George Passed away on
08-07-2020 at West Cumberland Hospital, Carlisle
The Treasured husband of Pam Greenhalgh, much loved Father of James and Vicky and much loved Grandfather of William and Elizabeth and Father in law of Lisa and Phil. Much loved brother of Sylvia and uncle to Estelle and David, Christopher , Emma, Sam, Natasha, Ashleigh, Rachel, & Jessica and Brother-in-law to Edward, Susan, Gordon, Alan (deceased) Alwyn, Alison, Tracey & Kevin.
Funeral to be held at 2pm on Friday 17th July at Distington Crematorium, Cumbria.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 15, 2020