|
|
|
ROBINSON Peacefully, on 14th August 2020,
in a Nursing Home and of Penwortham,
GEORGE
aged 89 years
The much loved husband of the late Sylvia, loving dad of Ian and father-in-law of Anne, devoted grandpa to Fiona and Ben and great grandpa to Elliot.
'Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day'
A private Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday 9th September.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2020