D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 14, 2020
14:00
St Mark's Church
Westcliffe Drive
Layton
George Townley Notice
TOWNLEY George Passed away peacefully at
Pilling Nursing Home on
Saturday 21st November 2020,
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Jean, much loved Dad of John and Janet, Father-in-law of John and Stephen and a loving Grandad, Brother, Cousin and Uncle.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mark's Church, Westcliffe Drive, Layton on Monday 14th December at 2:00 pm followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Mark's Church.
All enquiries
and donations please, c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
287 Devonshire Road,
Blackpool, FY2 0TW
Tel: 01253 355663.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2020
