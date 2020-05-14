Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Private
Preston Crematorium
George Woodhead

George Woodhead Notice
Woodhead On 10th May 2020
peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital

GEORGE
Aged 84 years.

The beloved husband of
Ann (deceased),
dearly loved dad to Brian,
mother in law to Cassandra,
dearly loved grandad to all
his grandchildren & sadly
missed by all his
family & friends.

'Goodnight God Bless'

Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 21 st May 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation
& Macmillan Cancer Support'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 14, 2020
