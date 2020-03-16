|
|
|
O'MAHONY S.J. Fr. Gerald Of your charity, pray for the
repose of the soul of
Fr. Gerry O'Mahony SJ,
who died fortified by the rites
of the Holy Church,
on Monday 9th March 2020,
aged 85 years.
Fr. Gerry will be received into
St. Wilfrid's RC Church, Preston
on Thursday 19th March at 5:30pm
His Requiem Mass will be 12:15pm
Friday 20th March, prior to
interment at Preston Cemetery.
All inquiries to Clifford Ward
Funeral Directors, Mount
Pleasant, Corporation Street,
Preston, PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020