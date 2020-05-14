|
|
|
WARD On 12th May 2020
Peacefully at Walton House
GERALD
'Gerry'
Aged 80 years
The beloved husband
of Margaret,
dearly loved dad of Cheryl,
Angela (deceased) & Peter,
loving grandad to Faith &
Stephanie &
great grandad to Jack,
Ruben & Lily
'Loved and remembered always'
Private Graveside Service at
Brownedge St Mary's R.C. Church
on Friday 22nd May 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 14, 2020