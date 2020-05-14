Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Graveside service
Private
Brownedge St Mary's R.C. Church
Gerald Ward Notice
WARD On 12th May 2020
Peacefully at Walton House

GERALD
'Gerry'
Aged 80 years

The beloved husband
of Margaret,
dearly loved dad of Cheryl,
Angela (deceased) & Peter,
loving grandad to Faith &
Stephanie &
great grandad to Jack,
Ruben & Lily

'Loved and remembered always'

Private Graveside Service at
Brownedge St Mary's R.C. Church
on Friday 22nd May 2020

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 14, 2020
