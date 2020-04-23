|
|
|
CLITHEROE Gerard Ged passed away peacefully
in Chorley Hospital
on Friday 17th April aged 74.
Loved and loving husband of Chris, dearly loved Dad of Nicola,
Pamela and Neil and much loved Grandpa of Emily, Joe, Izzie,
Sam and Charlotte, and loved friend of son-in-law Steve
and daughter-in-law Helen.
Private family funeral will take place at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough
on Wednesday 29th April.
The family would like to thank Sandy Bank carers and staff
for Ged's care over the last 2 years and also thanks to Nurse Tina on Brindle Ward for her care,
comfort and support at this
very sad time in all our lives.
Family flowers only please; donations in Ged's memory
will be gratefully received
on behalf of NHS Trust
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 23, 2020