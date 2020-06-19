|
|
|
GORNALL Gerard James Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday 16th June,
aged 74 years.
Dearly loved husband of Pam, loving father of Julie, Stephen and Andrew, dear father in law of Stephen, Liz and Mel, much loved grandad of Tom, Rebecca, Sam and Vicky and the youngest brother of Bill and Dick.
A private family funeral
service will take place at
Lancaster Crematorium on
Thursday 25th June at 11.30am.
Anyone wishing to pay their own personal respects are warmly invited to line the route through Chipping village at 10.30am approximately.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St Catherine's Hospice'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,
Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2020