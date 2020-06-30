|
|
|
GORNALL Gerard James The family of the late Gerard
wish to thank relatives, friends, neighbours, farming community for their cards of condolence, messages of sympathy, kind words, thoughts received during their recent sad loss, those who paid their respects along the journey and the many donations received in memory of Gerard,
for St Catherine's Hospice.
We would like to express our sincere thanks to Dr Mason of Stonebridge Surgery, Longridge District Nursing Team and
St Catherine's Hospice, in particular Karen for the support and care provided to Gerard and ourselves in recent months.
We would like to thank Fr Anthony Dutton for conducting a fitting service and comforting words. Nick and colleagues at William Houghton Funeral Services for their caring and professional arrangements.
Pam, Julie, Stephen, Andrew
and family.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 30, 2020