Gerard Rogerson

Gerard Rogerson Notice
ROGERSON GERARD Died peacefully
in his sleep in Hospital,
aged 94 years.

The much loved husband of Freda and loved by all relations
and friends.
'Will be sadly missed'
'For we meet to part
And we part to meet.
Things can change
in a heartbeat
Do not therefore be downcast
for one day we'll be Re-United.'
A graveside service and burial
will take place at
St. Mary's R.C Church,
Fernyhalgh on
Thursday 23rd April at 11am.
With numbers restricted for this, the service will be streamed
on the Facebook page of
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020
