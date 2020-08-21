Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian Cheney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian Cheney

Notice Condolences

Gillian Cheney Notice
CHENEY Gillian Margherita Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 12th August 2020
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved wife of Alan (deceased).
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Private funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday the 28th August 2020
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only; donations if desired to St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -